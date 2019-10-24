Money laundering watchdog seeks tech chief

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre — AUSTRAC — has advertised for a new chief information officer to lead its Innovation and Technology Solutions (ITS) Branch, which sits in its Corporate Operations Division.

The CIO reports to AUSTRAC’s COO.

Leanne Fry is currently the anti-money-laundering agency’s CIO. An AUSTRAC spokesperson declined to comment on whether Fry was leading the agency.

“AUSTRAC does not provide details on the personal situation of its employees,” the spokesperson said. “When required, AUSTRAC will advertise roles to be filled on a permanent basis.”

Fry took on the role of national manager, ITS, after the departure of Dr Maria Milosavljevic in 2017. Milosavljevic took on the role of New South Wales government chief information officer, overseeing the development of the state’s first cyber security strategy.

(Milosavljevic left the role earlier this year to take on the role of chief data officer at the Department of Human Services, is transitioning to Services Australia as part of a post-election departmental revamp.)

The AUSTRAC CIO “is directly responsible for effectively driving AUSTRAC’s information technology strategies through maintenance of an effective and sustainable information and technical architecture, and delivering future system design and enablers,” an ad for the role states.

The role also provides “high level” ICT security advice to the agency’s chief security officer and supports a “data science based approach and research program to support financial intelligence and regulation outcomes”.

An applicant will be required to undergo a security assessment and maintain ongoing security clearance.

Applications are being accepted until 27 October.

