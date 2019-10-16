Darrel van Dort joins FlexiGroup

Darrel van Dort has been named the general manager of digital, data and IT transformation at FlexiGroup Limited, a financial services firm based in Sydney.



Van Dort, was most recently the CIO of Beerfarm, and formerly the CIO of Merivale, a role he held for over three years.

As CIO at Beerfarm, he played a key role in the executive, marketing and technology teams and created the short, medium and long term strategies. On the tech strategy side, he focused on efficiency, scale, visibility, innovation and growth.

While at Merivale, customer experience was his focus and priority, as well as intelligent and efficient technology and change management, he noted.

A few of his milestones included transforming and building a team of people committed to a shared vision and strategy.

He also performed a company-wide assessment of IT capability, gaps and opportunities to formulate and implement a whole-of-business technology advancement program aimed at future proofing infrastructure, enterprise applications, data management while also delivering rapid change to enhance customer experiences.

“This role has been all about driving necessary and innovative change initiatives across the IT landscape and setting up capability that supports future strategic plans,” he said.

