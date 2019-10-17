Telstra seeks to boost tech skills pipeline

Telstra has revealed details of new partnership with Australian universities that it said will help boost the skills pipeline in high-demand areas such as network and software engineering, information security and analytics.



The telco said today it had signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with five Australian unis: RMIT University, the University of Melbourne, UNSW Sydney, the University of Sydney, and the University of Technology Sydney.

The MoUs have an initial two-year duration.

“Telstra is committed to working with education institutions, industry partners and government to build a bigger pipeline of technology graduates in Australia, for the overall benefit of the nation,” Telstra’s chief executive, Andy Penn, said in a statement..

“Today, we cannot find enough of the skills we need in Australia on the scale we need them. This is not a challenge unique to Telstra, with an estimated shortfall of 60,000 skilled ICT workers in Australia over the next five years.”

Telstra said that the MoUs would involve it having input into curriculums, as well as providing placements and integrated work experience opportunities, support for research, and “early access to career opportunities”.

The parties will also seek ways of promoting interest in tech careers among high school students.

Telstra said today it had also signed an MoU with Mahindra Ecole Centrale College of Engineering in India.

In January Telstra revealed its intention to launch and Innovation and Capability Centre in Bangalore, India, as part of its efforts to address a shortage of ICT skills. The company said it planned to initially recruit around 300 network and software engineers through the initiative.

As part of its T22 strategy, Telstra this year announced around 6000 job cuts; the telco has also cut its indirect headcount by around 6000.

In total T22 involves eliminating 8000 jobs at the telco, but Penn has said the company expects to add some 1500 roles in tech-focused areas including cyber security and software development.

