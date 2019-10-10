Monash University creates CISO role

Sir Louis Matheson Library at the Monash University Clayton campus Credit: ID 124474009 © Nils Versemann | Dreamstime.com

Monash University has appointed Dan Maslin to the newly-created role of created the chief information security officer (CISO).

Maslin has more than 15 years of experience and was selected after an "extensive search".

At Monash, he will work closely with the University’s Data Protection and Privacy Office, Office of General Council, and other key functions to uplift security culture and awareness, strengthen security monitoring and incident management, and optimise the University’s IT risk posture.

Maslin has spent the last five years with the Royal Automobile Club of Victoria (RACV) where he started as the senior infrastructure and network architect and was most recently the organisation's cyber security manager.

At RACV, he was responsible for cyber security architecture, advisory, operations, audit, compliance, risk and culture/awareness.

Maslin is also a board member of the executive advisory board at the Australian Information Security Association and of the executive advisory board for cyber at Deakin University.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Monash, and to have the opportunity to support the University’s work and impact on the world,” Maslin said.

Interim chief information officer at Monash University Teresa Finlayson said his proven experience and passion for innovation make him the ideal appointee.

"While this is a new role, it represents the formalisation of our existing function and recognition of the university’s ongoing commitment to the online safety of its students, staff and community."

He will report to Finlayson and will start on the new role on 11 November.

In June, it was revealed the university's CIO Trevor Woods was joining the University of Sydney as of September.

Woods joined Monash in 2015, following stints as IT chief at Canada’s University of Alberta and the University of Lethbridge.

Follow CIO Australia on Twitter and Like us on Facebook… Twitter: @CIO_Australia, Facebook: CIO Australia, or take part in the CIO conversation on LinkedIn: CIO Australia

Follow Samira Sarraf on Twitter: @Samira_Sarraf





Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.