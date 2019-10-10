Blinker taps former Cox Automotive CTO

Jeremy Gupta Credit: Blinker

Former Cox Automotive, Media Solutions, CTO, Jeremy Gupta has joined Blinker, an Australian car subscription platform for the automotive industry, as its chief technology officer.



As CTO, Gupta will be responsible for Blinker’s technology investments, to continue to evolve its cloud-based car subscription platform and ramp up customer experience.

While at Cox Automotive, Gupta was responsible for implementing new technologies that delivered a cloud and mobile-first approach for CarsGuide and Autotrader.

He brings experience in digitally transforming businesses through the development of bespoke services, mobility solutions and integrations, as well as creating and leading engineering teams.

He also specialises in design thinking and developing the right product stack to deliver an exceptional customer experience, ensuring technology is a differentiator and not just an enabler.

“We are delighted to bring Jeremy to the Blinker team. His experience in automotive, design thinking and his customer-orientated approach to technology solutions, will help further differentiate the Blinker car subscription platform,” said Blinker co-fonder Michael Higgins.

Gupta’s appointment will help maximise Blinker’s investment in new technologies to meet the changing needs of consumers and maximise revenues for dealers, manufacturers and other businesses looking to capitalise on car subscriptions, according to the company.

“Jeremy will further propel Blinker to become the go-to software company to enhance vehicle sales as digital transformation takes hold of the automotive sector. Now, more than ever, consumers are wanting to shop for everything online. Jeremy’s background enables us to tap into changing consumer habits and enhance our platform to meet the new needs of consumers.

“This, in turn, will help our customers better reach this market and revolutionise the customer experience.”

Gupta said Blinker is an exciting business at the forefront of digital transformation within the automotive industry.

“Traditionally, the automotive industry has invested in physical assets over technology. But, changing consumer purchasing habits are turning attention to the online world and encouraging dealers to complement existing physical footprints with new technologies,” said Gupta.

“Car subscription is the perfect solution and enables the automotive industry to complement, rather than replace the in-store experience. Not only does car subscription offer a solution more in line with consumer demands, but it will also help to significantly improve revenues. I truly believe we’re on the cusp of significant change and Blinker is perfectly placed to offer its customers the opportunity to be at the forefront of this evolution,” he said.

