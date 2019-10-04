Police charges IT contractor over LandMark White data breach

Credit: ID 35427001 © Bernhard Richter | Dreamstime.com

NSW Police Cybercrime Squad has charged the IT contractor arrested on 2 October with 15 offences related to the illegal access of LandMark White; database.

The man has been charged with five counts of unauthorised modification of data with intent to cause impairment, seven counts of dealing with identity information to commit an indictable offence, two counts of impairing electronic communications to/from a computer and possession of a prohibited drug.

The charges followed the seizure of servers, computers, laptops, and electronic storage devices from the man's home.

He has been refused bail to appear at Central Local Court on 3 October.

Cybercrime Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Gordon Arbinja, said a thorough and complex investigation had been conducted.

“Cyber crime presents a unique challenge for law enforcement, and the only way we will be able to tackle the issues is collaboration with our industry partners and government,” Arbinja said.

“This investigation is an excellent example of the company working closely with police on a matter, which may have otherwise gone unreported or unsolved.”

As previously reported, LandMark White has worked closely with the NSW Police since the breaches occurred counting with the collaboration from staff.

Further investigation revealed the unauthorised access to the database allegedly occurred between September 2017 and May 2019.

Investigations are continuing.

