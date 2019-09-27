Nominate yourself for the 2020 Enterprise Architecture Awards

Leadership, collaboration, business smarts, tech smarts, and an agile operating model are the hallmarks of today’s high-impact EA teams

Digital transformation, innovation, and customer obsession top businesses’ strategic agendas. Enterprise architecture (EA) teams must enable these goals with the right technology roadmap and with internal operating models that can help enterprises attain their goals. EA programs have left behind their old role of centralized and largely disengaged planning and have moved pragmatically into making the vision real with a network of embedded hands-on architects.

How do I know EA teams are working this way? The Forrester/InfoWorld 2019 Enterprise Architecture Award winners showed how EA played leading roles in their firms’ digital transformation efforts and had impressive results. Leadership, collaboration, business smarts, tech smarts, and an agile operating model are the hallmarks of today’s high-impact EA teams.

Each year, Forrester and InfoWorld highlight the EA programs that have made a significant impact on their organizations—embracing the opportunities for helping their business be customer-led, insights-driven, fast, and connected. We are now accepting nominations for the 2020 Enterprise Architecture Awards.

If you have a story to tell, please submit it to the Forrester/InfoWorld 2020 Enterprise Architecture Awards. Describe how you are helping your firm succeed at its strategy, such as:

You helped your organization become an insights-driven business.

You guided the development and execution of a digital transformation strategy.

You helped your firm embrace agile methods and scaled these methods to the enterprise.

Your team has cracked the nut of measuring EA’s contribution and value.

Or any other way you helped your organization to be successful.

As with the previous Enterprise Architecture Awards, what we look for and how we judge hasn’t changed:

We’re looking for submissions about an EA program—about what your EA program did, not about a project that you were peripherally involved with.

You should be able to point to concrete impact and benefits.

The judges for this year’s winners are all from previous years’ winners, so your submission needs to convince your peers that it shows impact and offers a model for other EA programs.

Submit your nomination by mailing your entry as a Word document of 3,000 words or fewer to Gene Leganza at gleganza@forrester.com. Please use the phrase “Forrester / InfoWorld EA Awards” in the subject line. We will send an acknowledgement within two business days.

Be sure to include:

contact information

a very brief description of your firm or organization.

a brief description of the problem you were trying to solve.

a description of what you did to address the problem.

a description of your results.

a brief overview of your EA program:

how long it has been in existence



its structure: federated, centralized, distributed, etc.



approximate number of architects by role in central and distributed positions associated with the program

Submissions close on June 28, 2020. We’ll notify semifinalists by August 1. At that time, we’ll ask for additional information. We’ll announce winners on September 14.

