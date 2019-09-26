Aussie zoos set to transform CX with souped up networks

‘We’re cloud-focused and have plans for AI and machine learning to assist our researchers and conservation work:’ Taronga Zoo

Giraffes at Taronga Zoo, Sydney Credit: Taronga

Sydney’s Taronga Zoo and Dubbo’s Western Plains Zoo are gobbling up networking solutions that offer enhanced wireless connectivity and location-based services in a bid to transform the visitor experience.



The Aruba technology - which will benefit two million guests annually, and two thousand staff - will also boost the conservation efforts thanks to the analytics and data capabilities of the technology.

Taronga Conservation Society Australia, head of information and digital technology, Paul White, said for a zoo to remain relevant, it must grow and evolve.

“At Taronga, we aim to continually improve our animal habitats while striving to enhance our visitors’ experiences,” White said.

“We’re already seeing the benefits of their [Aruba] networks to areas such as marketing, community conservation and our guest experience teams, all using the analytics and data provided as well as new ways to deliver our message to our guests.

“As leaders in conservation, we protect wildlife and empower people to secure a sustainable future for our planet.

“We are cloud-focused and have plans for AI and machine learning to assist our researchers and conservation work, supporting our vision to secure a shared future for wildlife and people. Aruba has proved to already be an important partner to help us see this vision start to come to life.”

The analytics and wayfinding via Aruba’s technology will provide Taronga’s customers with real-time, geo-fenced notifications about nearby attractions and services, creating a tailored and educational experience for guests.

Meanwhile, close to 2,000 staff and volunteers of Taronga will utilise the Aruba network in their daily workflows, providing the team with real-time information about guest traffic around the grounds, in turn helping to improve operational and marketing strategies.

Additionally, Taronga Zoo will use Aruba’s access points, switches and the software stack to implement, monitor and manage the network. The network will also deliver location-based services with Aruba beacons and Meridian app to visitors.

The rollout within Western Plains Zoo is slated begin soon and has the potential to impact how the zoo tracks endangered animals using Aruba’s network to support augmented and virtual reality technologies.

The latest investment is part of Taronga’s digital transformation program already underway.

It follows a commitment by Taronga and the NSW Government to co-fund a multi-million dollar visitor experience program for both Taronga Zoo Sydney and Taronga Western Plains Zoo Dubbo.

