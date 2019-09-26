Winners of the 2019 Forrester and InfoWorld EA Awards show strengths in business architecture and architecture governance, realizing a vision for digital transformation

Credit: IDG

In past Forrester/InfoWorld Enterprise Architecture Awards competitions, we had named themes to align entries and winners to the current needs of modern enterprise architecture (EA) programs.

This year, we went themeless to simply find the most dramatic stories of EA’s strategic leadership. The winners of the 2019 Forrester/InfoWorld Enterprise Architecture Award show the value of a robust business architecture, a complete vision for digital transformation, and effective governance practices.

How do we pick the winners? Forrester’s EA analysts performed the first round of vetting, then the 2018 Enterprise Architecture Award winners acted as final judges and voted for the teams they believed had the most impactful EA story.

In alphabetical order, the 2019 Enterprise Architecture Awards winners are the EA teams of:

Congrats to all the winners—each has a compelling story of EA best practices. You can read their stories on the following pages.

