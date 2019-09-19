QLD closes investigation on former eHealth boss

Queensland’s Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) said on Thursday that there was insufficient evidence to commence a criminal prosecution against the state’s former eHealth chief, Dr Richard Ashby.

Dr Ashby resigned as eHealth Queensland’s chief executive in February following allegations of an undeclared relationship involving an individual linked to the replacement of the state’s patient administration system (PAS).

The PAS records and retrieves non-clinical information about patients and is separate to the state’s digital hospital system – the Integrated Electronic Medical Record (ieMR).

In a statement provided to CIO Australia, the CCC said there was insufficient evidence to commence any criminal prosecution and its investigation into these matters has now concluded.

Dr Ashby was replaced earlier this month by Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service senior executive, Damian Green, who was also named as chief information officer at Queensland Health.

Ashby joined eHealth Queensland as CIO and CEO in February 2017, replacing interim chief, Dr Malcolm Thatcher.

Prior to this, Ashby led a digital transformation at Princes Alexandria Hospital and was considered one of Queensland’s most experienced clinicians and health service administrators.

He was awarded a Member of the General Division of the Order of Australia in 2010 for his service to emergency medicine.

