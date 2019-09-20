Canberra Cyber Security Node to accelerate innovation, commercial development

Credit: 127293379 © Blackboard373 Dreamstime.com

The federal government has launched AustCyber’s Canberra Cyber Security Innovation Node, aimed at accelerating cyber capability development, innovation and commercialisation across the country.

The Canberra Node, rolled out in partnership with the ACT government, is part of AustCyber’s national network of nodes. It was jointly launched by the minister for industry, science and technology, Karen Andrews, and ACT minister for advanced technology and space industries, Mick Gentleman.

“The Canberra Node - a partnership between the ACT Government and AustCyber - is accelerating the growth of the ACT’s cyber security sector, aligned with AustCyber’s national mission,” said Michelle Price, CEO of AustCyber, in a statement.

“AustCyber helps showcase local capability development and increases the benefits and reduces the costs of collaboration. We create new economic and innovation growth pathways, enabling growth in the cyber security industry across Australia.”

Global spending on cyber security products and services is expected to increase by 88 per cent over the next eight years, from around US$131 billion today, to almost US$250 billion in 2026.

Canberra cyber security innovation node manager, Linda Cavanagh, said the ACT government’s partnership with AustCyber is an important step in the advancement of the cyber security industry in the ACT in many ways.

“The node is growing and creating jobs while strengthening Canberra’s knowledge economy - particularly around cyber security in the space, defence and education sectors.

“The establishment of the Canberra Node is also an acknowledgement by ACT government that to support cyber security innovation and growth, it needs to do business differently.

“The Canberra Node can test and challenge more readily, has more flexibility in developing capability, but more importantly, it can harness opportunities and partner with stakeholders to deliver results quickly. It leverages AustCyber’s brand and expertise from across AustCyber’s National Network of Nodes to help ACT-based cyber companies grow nationally and internationally.”

The Canberra Node has already undertaken activities with companies with an international reach including archTIS, Cogito Group, Penten and Quintessence Labs.

