Federal government to stage inquiry into 5G

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Communications and the Arts has opened an inquiry into 5G technology.

The scope of the inquiry, according to chair David Gillespie, is related to the deployment, adoption and application of 5G in Australia.

“5G is expected to be significantly faster than current mobile network technology, delivering more capacity and faster mobile data speeds for consumers,” Gillespie said. “We want to hear about the opportunities and challenges of 5G.

“5G will transform the way we live and work, and provide opportunities for family life, industry and commerce. It will power smart homes and cities and provide new ways to experience entertainment, and at the same time transform transport, logistics and industry.”

Under the terms of reference for the inquiry, the specifics of 5G being looked at are “the capability, capacity and deployment of 5G” and “the application of 5G, including use cases for enterprise and government”.

The terms of reference also pointed out that the inquiry will not be looking at 5G deployment matters that concern national security.

Individuals or organisations that are interested in making a submission into this inquiry have until 1 November 2019 to do so via the Parliament website, by email, post or fax.

The announcement of this inquiry follows a request from Paul Fletcher, the minister for communications to the committee to inquire into and report on the deployment, adoption and application of 5G in Australia on 13 September.

