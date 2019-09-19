NSW scraps ‘technical standards’ criteria in procurement shake-up

The NSW Government is to abolish its technical standards procurement categories as part of an effort to “simplify” the supply process.



As of 1 October, the Procurement Technical Standards (PTx), which enforces additional application requirements for specific sub-categories, will be merged into other scheme categories.

Specifically, the PTx is broken down into sub-parts that requests partners in certain categories to gain further accreditation, demonstrate implementation experience or have participated in the NSW agency’s market engagement.

Other include a certification requirement or a demonstration of previous success delivering the solutions meeting the standard and having it ready and available for consumption by agencies as-a-service.

These categories cover four different ICT Services groups: expense management systems, including payment cards; human capital management and eRecruitment; ERP and ‘services aligned to NSW Government standard business processes’.

These will now be merged into a corresponding category from 11 supplier lists.

“This change will bring down the number of categories in the scheme, simplifying the procurement process”, the NSW Government said in an announcement of the update.

The announcement added that no action is required from buyers and that the consolidated scheme categories will be reflected on eTendering and eQuote from next month.

