QLD deploying new facial image processing for driver licences

Queensland’s Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) has signed a new deal with Unisys to provide facial image processing technology and services for the state’s smart card driver licences.

The agency has re-signed with Unisys under a multi-year agreement that follows a five-year deal originally cut with the vendor in 2009 to design and build a facial recognition and biometric matching platform for the state’s smart card drivers’ licence. Around 4.5 million driver licence applications have been issued since then.

Under the new deal, Unisys will provide TMR with a facial signature image processing system based on the Unisys Stealth (identity) multi-factor identity management and authentication solution.

The system automates the process of biometric enrolment by capturing biometric data to authenticate identities. It provides configurable APIs to integrate biometric authentication across physical and digital channels, including mobile devices.

Unisys will also provide service desk support for the existing fleet of facial image to capture devices, case management software and, for the first time, deliver field services to support TMR’s service centres across the state.

The solution will include a management dashboard to monitor device performance and usage and an alert if proactive action is required such as moving underused devices. It will also include facial image compliance software, facial image and signature capture devices.

TMR’s chief information officer, Sandra Slater, said in a statement on Wednesday: “Our smart card licences are a very secure form of documentation as they are hard to forge or alter.

“This helps reduce the risk of identity theft to Queensland licence holders and gives them confidence their personal licence information is being kept secure.”

Unisys is providing a ‘subscription-based’ service that it said enables faster roll out of software updates across the agency’s service centres while reducing its capital investment and internal costs.

No data is held by Unisys and all personal information will continue to be retained in the agency’s secure systems, the vendor said.

