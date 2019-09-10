DTA volume sourcing deal with Microsoft-Data#3 priced at $96M

Parliament House, Canberra Credit: ID 55578362 © Victor Diola Jr | Dreamstime

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has revealed the cost of its common cloud commitment volume sourcing arrangement (VSA) with Microsoft at $96 million, to which Data#3 has been named as the supplier.



Under the VSA, Data#3 is the licensed solutions provider for government agencies and any agency purchases for server licensing, specific desktop applications, online services and select Microsoft products like Microsoft Azure, CRM Online and Microsoft Intune, must go through the listed solutions provider.

Meanwhile, common Microsoft products like Microsoft Office, Windows and client access licenses are to be purchased through the government’s Digital Transformation Agency.

The VSA is in its fourth version, and is contracted from the start of July to 30 June 2022.

As reported by Computerworld, when the VSA renewal was announced in July, government services minister Stuart Robert said the arrangement would allow for government agencies to be flexible when “sourcing commonly used Microsoft products and services”.

“This arrangement provides the tools to support agencies in their transition to a modern IT environment through the adoption of cloud-based services,” he said.

The awarding of this contract follows a $7.1 million contract also awarded to Data#3 for the support and maintenance of Microsoft licenses for Australia’s national science agency CSIRO.





