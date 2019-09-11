NAB inks cybersecurity alliance with La Trobe University

Research will expand into data detection and forensics analysis

NAB and La Trobe University have struck a deal to deliver research, teaching and workforce development in the realm of cybersecurity.



La Trobe vice-chancellor professor, John Dewar, said it’s critical universities and industry work together to meet the pressing challenges of cybersecurity threats.

“We’re delighted to join forces with NAB as one of Australia’s leading banks to create new knowledge, find solutions for industry problems, and train the cyber workforce of the future.

"Partnering with NAB will provide us with an added level of invaluable expertise. We are already researching the latest malware detection and sensing techniques, and the opportunity to expand this research to areas such as data detection and forensics analysis will benefit all Australians.”

Under the agreement, NAB will work with La Trobe researchers to develop technical solutions, leading to commercialisation opportunities, in cyber intelligence, protection, digital forensics, reverse engineering, malware detection and response.

NAB chief enterprise security officer, David Fairman said the partnership marks an important step towards furthering the cybersecurity capabilities within academia and industry alike.

"At NAB, we have a mature security practice, with protecting customers at the very heart. We’re thrilled to join forces with La Trobe to gain deeper insights, identify threats more effectively and help shape the future curriculum for the next generation.”

La Trobe University has also established the Optus La Trobe Cybersecurity Research Hub, which delivers research, teaching and policy development.

NAB will contribute to La Trobe’s cybersecurity curriculum as a new member of the Optus La Trobe Cybersecurity Hub Advisory Committee and by specialist staff teaching into the Master of Cybersecurity as guest or sessional lecturers.

La Trobe and NAB will also collaborate on developing new cyber training short courses for NAB and other staff, based on NAB and clients’ problems.

The new strategic alliance also includes the potential for NAB and La Trobe to co-invest in innovative and shared facilities, including a Security Operations Centre (SOC) and/or Cyber Laboratory in the future.

