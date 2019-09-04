Rod Apostol new VIC Ombudsman CIO

Rod Apostol is the new chief information officer at the Victorian Ombudsman, replacing Deborah Weiss, who had been in the role since last October.

Weiss has taken up a role as permanent secretary, communication and information technology at Fiji's Public Service Commission.

Apostol moves across on September 9 from the City of Port Phillip, where he has been digital and technology services manager since July 2015.



He told CIO Australia that he will be working on the Victorian Ombudsman’s digital transformation, which involves implementing a total replacing of its core systems, as well as an “independent standalone" ICT service.

“There is a very large focus on improving the customer experience when working with the office and improving the channels and communications between the Ombudsman and those who use the service,” he said.

He added that VIC Ombudsman is a ‘greenfield project’ with a mandate to be the “best of the best, no compromise with truly inspiring leadership.”

Prior to the City of Port Phillip, Apostol was Central Highlands Water’s first chief information officer. He also spent more than 11 years as technology chief at Greater Shepparton City Council.

The Victorian Ombudsman declined to comment on Apostol's appointment.

Follow CIO Australia on Twitter and Like us on Facebook… Twitter: @CIO_Australia, Facebook: CIO Australia, or take part in the CIO conversation on LinkedIn: CIO Australia

Follow Byron Connolly on Twitter: @ByronConnolly





Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.