VMware fortifies its hybrid-cloud portfolio with management, automation, AWS and Dell offerings

VMware expanded its hybrid-cloud offerings with AWS and delivered one with Dell/EMC, and continues to expand its own cloud portfolio with announcements at VMworld.

SAN FRANCISCO—VMware has uncorked a variety of software products and services aimed at letting customers more quickly and securely build and manage hybrid-cloud environments.

More apps will be built and deployed in the next five years than in the last 40 to support workloads including analytics and connecting IoT devices, said Kip Colbert, vice president and cloud CTO for VMware, and that will require more expansive hybrid-cloud platform.

VMware used its VMworld customer event here to expand its cloud role to Dell/EMC and broadened its role with Amazon Web Services (AWS). VMware's Cloud portfolio, its underlying hybrid-cloud platform, already supports Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud services, plus more than 60 VMware Cloud Verified partners. More than 70 million workloads run on VMware. Of these, 10 million are in the cloud, Colbert said.

The company said its VMware Cloud on Dell EMC service is available now. Announced at Dell’s technology event in April, the package offers what the company says is a simple, secure and scalable infrastructure delivered as a service to customers’ on-premises data centers and edge locations.

VMware Cloud on Dell EMC consists of VMware’s high-performance compute, storage and networking software, powered by VMware vSphere, vSAN and NSX, tightly integrated with Dell EMC VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure, and delivered as a service all managed by VMware.

“Over time we plan to add more rack and server options, eventually getting to the point where there is a broad spectrum of options to support the smallest edge locations to the largest data centers,” Colbert stated.

As for its VMware Cloud on AWS offering, the company said it has added VMware HCX capabilities to enable push-button migration and interconnectivity between VMware Cloud on AWS Software-Defined Data Centers running in different AWS Regions. It has also added new Elastic vSAN support to bolster storage scaling.

Once applications are migrated to the cloud, customers can extend their capabilities through the integration of native AWS services. In the future, through technology such as Bitfusion and partnerships with other vendors such as NVIDIA, customers will be able to enrich existing applications and power new enterprise applications.

VMware and NVIDIA and announced their intent to deliver accelerated GPU services for VMware Cloud on AWS. These services will let customers migrate VMware vSphere-based applications and containers to the cloud, unchanged, where they can be modernized to take advantage of high-performance computing, machine learning, data analytics and video-processing applications, VMware said.

Other upgrades announced by VMware fall under its overarching vRealize hybrid cloud suite and include:

VMware vRealize Operations 8.0: Now includes improved machine learning and artificial intelligence to help customers collect data from infrastructure and applications, with an eye toward enhancing application performance, capacity management and anomaly detection. It works hand-in-hand with vRealize Automation 8.0. The 8.0 release brings a container-based microservices architecture that make it easier to install and mange in a hybrid cloud or hyperconverged infrastructure environment, VMware says. VMware vRealize Suite 2019 integrates vRealize Automation 8.0 and vRealize Operations 8.0 along with other components of the suite. These include a cloud lifecycle manager to support continuous performance optimization, simplify IT operations, and lower IT costs, the company stated.

CloudHealth Hybrid – VMware bought CloudHealth a little over a year ago. CloudHealth Hybrid is one of the first fruits of that acquisition that helps enterprises analyze cost, usage, security and performance of their hybrid-cloud environments. VMware says CloudHealth Hybrid will let organizations accelerate migrations and optimize cloud infrastructure for each workload based on cost/performance. With the ability to create policies for proper hybrid cloud resource usage, and trigger notifications when policies are violated, customers will gain flexibility to prevent unauthorized services and security vulnerabilities.

VMware enhanced its cloud monitoring tool Wavefront by bolstering support for Kubernetes containers. Kubernetes monitoring is enhanced with automatic service discovery for Kubernetes environments, including the discovery of application and infrastructure components. Wavefront can observe and help ensure operation of more than 200,000 concurrently running containers.

VMware Cloud Solutions – The company rolled out integrated packages to deliver workflows for specific use cases including Cloud Migration, Desktop as a Service, Disaster Recovery as a Service, self-service applications, and managed Kubernetes. The Cloud Migration offering is available on VMware Cloud on AWS now and over time other workflows will be available on VMware Cloud on AWS as well as VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts and VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, VMware stated.

VMware Cloud Marketplace – VMware Cloud Marketplace lets customers discover and deploy validated, third-party offerings for VMware platforms across public, private and hybrid cloud environments. The marketplace is available for VMware Cloud on AWS and VMware Cloud Provider partners.

