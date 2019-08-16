WaterNSW taps Business Aspect to replace legacy systems with Microsoft

River Dam Warragamba, NSW Credit: ID 45890081 © Vladzetter | Dreamstime.com

WaterNSW awarded a contract to Data#3's Business Aspect to replace its legacy systems with Microsoft's cloud trinity: Azure, Dynamics 365 and Office 365.

As previously reported by iTnews, WaterNSW put out an expression of interest in February as it sought a provider for services and associated solutions for its integrated business systems program.

According to Microsoft, the tender helped WaterNSW identify the Microsoft cloud options as the best solution. WaterNSW also opted to use Microsoft Azure AU Central which has been specifically designed to support national critical computing.



WaterNSW operates the state’s rivers and water supply systems and it is responsible for the supply of two-thirds of water used in NSW to regional towns, irrigators, Sydney Water Corporation and local water utilities.

The state owned corporation needed to provide streamlined solutions to support its 850 employees, a data-driven platform to ensure transparency for managers and a digital platform to allow the organisation to continue to innovate and deliver reliable, safe water supplies across the state.

DXC Technology joined Business Aspect in order to develop the solution.

"For the first time we have an integrated solution [Dynamics 365] that allows a work order to be planned for work on our assets, to be issued to the correct worker (meaning the worker is defined as being suitable in our HR system with up to date competencies and job/safety tickets), for the worker to be able to buy material for the job, log his time against the job and then compare his performance against everyone else doing a similar job," WaterNSW CIO Ian Robinson said.

"We get visibility in our reporting of rolled up views of costs by asset, worker, region and can compare performance against key targets. All this in one system."

Skype for Business supports inter-office communications including meetings with remote teams; SharePoint has been used to set up an internal procurement portal and manage content on the intranet. It also counts on Teams for collaboration and OneDrive for storage and access of information.

"We use Dynamics 365 to drive the work for the field worker, we have telemetry systems that capture data and then we use Azure analytics tools to calculate what is the likely health of that dam and then project forward the potential scenarios and risk that we’ve got on that dam," Robinson said. "And that, I think, is the first time that has been done in Australia."

Technology services and solutions provider Data#3 acquired Business Aspect in 2014 for $6 million.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.