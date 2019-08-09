Pip Marlow is now Salesforce CEO for A/NZ

Pip Marlow Credit: ARN

Former Microsoft CEO Pip Marlow has been appointed CEO of Salesforce Australia and New Zealand as the vendor embarks on its next phase of growth.

The CRM giant announced Marlow, who was most recently the CEO for customer marketplace at Suncorp, will join the company in October 2019.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Salesforce team. I’ve always looked to lead and learn from companies who have strong values and passion for their people, customers and innovation - Salesforce builds on this," Marlow said in a statement.

The news of Marlow's appointment comes one day after Suncorp announced changes by establishing a new Customer and Digital team to bring together digital, marketing, customer and strategy functions from across the ASX-listed financial services group. Those changes led Marlow to depart, according to the company.



Before joining Suncorp, Marlow had spent 20 years at Microsoft, both in Australia and in the US, where she was appointed managing director in January 2011.

In December 2016, Marlow announced she was leaving the software maker to join Suncorp.

Salesforce's Marc Benioff, chairman and co-CEO Keith Block said in a statement she brings a unique combination of industry experience, a strong focus on customer success and a deep commitment to Salesforce's values.

In June, Salesforce announced the acquisition of Tableau in order to combine some of the world's "number 1" CRM and analytics platforms. Under the agreement, Salesforce acquired Tableau in an all-stock transaction, with each share of Tableau Class A and Class B common stock exchanged for 1.103 shares of Salesforce common stock, representing an enterprise value of US$15.7 billion (net of cash).

Earlier this week, ARN revealed that A/NZ boss of Tableau Nigel Mendonca left the business after five years. Nigel Mendonca said his decision to leave was motivated by “family reasons” and the company’s $15.7 billion-acquisition almost even made him reconsider.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.