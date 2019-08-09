5 days left to nominate for the CIO50

Dinner reception and celebration to reveal CIO50 in late November 2019

There's five days left to nominate for the fourth annual CIO50 list, which recognises Australia's 50 most innovative and effective CIOs or heads of technology who are influencing rapid change across their organisations.

CIO Australia is encouraging ICT leaders to be part of the fourth annual CIO50 in order to tell their stories of business transformation, innovation and leadership through nominations.

The CIO50 list:

-recognises Australia’s 50 most innovative and effective CIOs, or head of technology, who are influencing rapid change across their organisations.

-applauds those who are leading the IT function and driving innovative technology‐driven projects that have completely transformed business processes.

-showcases the variety of organisations and transformations that exist in different market sectors.

Once nominations close August 12, 2019, all submissions will be reviewed by our specially selected Judging Panel, which will rate each section of the questionnaire in order to determine our final list.

The esteemed judges include:

Pip Marlow, CEO, customer marketplace, Suncorp;

Jenny Beresford, CDO, Laureate International Universities;

Tim Sheedy, advisor, Ecosystm

Garry Whatley, director, CIO Advisory;

Bridget Gray, managing director, Harvey Nash;

Marc Bailey, CEO, Intersect Australia;

David Kennedy, Group CIO, Transaction Services Group;

Mark Gay, CIO, QBE;

Dr Malcolm Thatcher, CEO and founder, Strategance Group;

Bill Le Blanc, CIO, SA Health;

Dr Vladas Leonas, Senior consultant, iCare;

Craig Wishart, CIO, KPMG Australia;

Peter Nevin, IT director, Landcom;

George Hunt, CIO, Sydney Water; and

Linus Lai, Vice-President, Software and Services, IDC Asia/Pacific

A dinner reception and celebration to reveal the CIO50 is slated for late November 2019. The full CIO50 List of profiles will feature on the CIO Australia website in late November.

If you have any questions about the nomination process - or want the form in Word format - please feel free to contact CIO Australia editor Byron Connolly at byron_connolly@idg.com.au or associate editor Jennifer O'Brien at jennifer_obrien@idg.com.au

