2 weeks left to nominate for the CIO50

Calling all tech leaders from all walks of life - public sector to private - to join CIO50 community

Tech leaders from across government agencies to private enterprises, both large and small, are encouraged to enter the CIO50 this year - a move that will continue to fuel momentum built over the last three years.



Now in its fourth year, the CIO50 recognises Australia’s 50 most innovative and effective CIOs, or head of technology, who are influencing rapid change across their organisations.

It applauds those who are leading the IT function and driving innovative technology‐driven projects that have completely transformed business processes.

Additionally, it showcases the variety of organisations and transformations that exist in different market sectors.

Indeed, last year’s leaders that cracked the list proved worthy contenders and all excelled in leading their organisations - and teams - through a transformative business journey.

To recap, the Top Ten included: George Hunt (Sydney Water); Steve Hodgkinson (Victorian Department of Health and Human Services); Aidan Coleman (Charter Hall); Dr Zoran Bolevich (NSW Health); Rebeccar Kerr (Roy Hill); Peter Auhl (City of Adelaide); Gerard Florian (ANZ Bank); Chris Ford (SA Power); Jeremy Hubbard (UBank); and Jason Blackman (carsales).

Now it’s time for you to throw your hat into the ring. With the August 12 deadline looming to nominate for the fourth annual CIO50, it's time to be heard and tell us your story of transformation, innovation and leadership.

This year’s CIO50 will be judged based on the responses provided by entrants under two core pillars: Business Innovation and Leadership.

All too often the CIO voice gets lost in the shuffle - sadly with some incredible stories of change management and visionary projects not being shared or recognised.

Let’s change that: It's time to enter a nomination and be part of the CIO Australia program that will celebrate and recognise the CIO community for their outstanding achievements in delivering transformation.

The esteemed judges include:

Pip Marlow, CEO, customer marketplace, Suncorp;

Jenny Beresford, CDO, Laureate International Universities;

Tim Sheedy, advisor, Ecosystm

Garry Whatley, director, CIO Advisory;

Bridget Gray, managing director, Harvey Nash;

Marc Bailey, CEO, Intersect Australia;

David Kennedy, Group CIO, Transaction Services Group;

Mark Gay, CIO, QBE;

Dr Malcolm Thatcher, CEO and founder, Strategance Group;

Bill Le Blanc, CIO, SA Health;

Dr Vladas Leonas, Senior consultant, iCare;

Craig Wishart, CIO, KPMG Australia;

Peter Nevin, IT director, Landcom;

George Hunt, CIO, Sydney Water; and

Linus Lai, Vice-President, Software and Services, IDC Asia/Pacific

A dinner celebration to reveal the CIO50 is slated for late November 2019. The full CIO50 List of profiles will feature on the CIO Australia website in late November 2019.

To get more information and to enter online, click here.

If you have any questions about the nomination process, please feel free to contact CIO Australia editor Byron Connolly (byron_connolly@idg.com.au) or associate editor Jennifer O'Brien at jennifer_obrien@idg.com.au.

