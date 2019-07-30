Australian blockchain industry bodies merge

Credit: Photo 136686433 © Siarhei Yurchanka - Dreamstime.com

Industry body for Australian blockchain businesses Blockchain Australia has merged with the Australian Digital Currency Association (ADCA), a body representing similar interests.

The boards of Blockchain Australia and ADCA had already approved the merger plan, which was sealed following an Extraordinary General Meeting of ADCA members.

The merger was formally signed last week. The new organisation will be called Blockchain Australia.

“Bringing the two organisations together will allow the whole Australian blockchain community to speak more clearly and consistently to key stakeholders including governments and regulators and will strengthen the connections between all parts of the Australian blockchain ecosystem,” said Blockchain Australia CEO and managing director Nick Giurietto of Blockchain Australia.

Former ADCA Chairman, Ron Tucker is chair of the new organisation, and chairman of the pre-merger Blockchain Australia, Adam Poulton serves as deputy chair.

A merged board will serve until the new organisation’s Annual General Meeting in November.

“Now that the merger has been formalised, first steps will include combining our website and newsletters. More importantly, we will soon be introducing better ways for businesses in the blockchain space to connect with the many passionate and skilled individuals along with an enhanced offering of meet-ups and education services,” Giurietto added.

The merger brings with it a new logo for the organisation.





Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.