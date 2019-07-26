Equinix promotes Jeremy Deutsch as new Asia Pacific leader

Glenn Uidam will serve as the interim country manager

Data centre operator Equinix has promoted Jeremy Deutsch as its new president of Asia Pacific, succeeding Samuel Lee.

Deutsch will be relocating from Sydney to Hong Kong as part of his new responsibilities, reporting to chief customer and revenue officer, Karl Strohmeyer.



He has been with Equinix since 2008, starting out as sales director and eventually promoted to managing director of Australia in 2014 where he led the company’s US$804 million acquisition and integration of Metronode, adding 10 data centres.

While a new Australian leader is being sought, Glenn Uidam, will serve as the interim country manager.

Under his new remit, Deutsch will be responsible for the regional management, strategy and growth plans for Equinix in Asia-Pacific, including existing operations in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea and Singapore.

Deutsch said Asia-Pacific continues to be one of the fastest growing regions for Equinix as both global and local customers move to digitise their businesses and expand.

Prior to joining Equinix, Deutsch worked for Unwired Australia and Pihana Pacific.

“Jeremy has a successful track record of growing and managing Equinix’s business in Australia over the last decade,” Strohmeyer said.

“His tenured experience working with customers as well as running Equinix’s business in Australia uniquely contributed to our success there, and I look forward to working closely with him on our growth strategy in all of Asia-Pacific.”

