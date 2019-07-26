Former Oracle MD Ian White to lead BMC

Replaces Will McDonald who departed in June

Credit: BMC

Former Oracle regional managing director Ian White has been appointed country manager for Australia and New Zealand at IT solutions provider BMC Software.

White joins BMC from Apttus, a SaaS quote-to-cash provider, where he oversaw the APJ operation.

He recently spent two years on the board of Oracle services provider PrimeQ, holding the role of chairman for a year prior to its acquisition by Accenture.

Before then, he spent 20 years at Oracle, including eight years as the head of the A/NZ business.



"I am very excited to join BMC at such a critical stage in the company’s growth both locally and globally, as we continue to expand the solutions we offer,” White said.

"Having witnessed the strength of BMC’s solutions and services over the years through some of their strategic partnerships, I am excited to join the team to support our customers to innovate and transform their digital operations."

White replaces Will McDonald, who left BMC in June 2019 after working for the company for 10 years. McDonald is currently a sales director at software vendor Medallia. He previously worked for industry heavyweights such as EMC, IBM and CA Technologies.

BMC has recently appointed Brenton Smith as vice president in Asia Pacific and Japan in May 2019.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.