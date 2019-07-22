Fujitsu launches Canberra SOC

Fujitsu has launched a Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Canberra, targeting federal and state government customers.

The centre – called the Cyber Resilience Centre – is situated within Fujitsu’s existing offices in the capital, and will oversee the company’s managed and professional security services across the Oceania region.

The facility will be the centre of operations of the Japanese technology giant’s new core security-as-a-service (SECaaS) offerings, which are hosted on ASD certified ‘Protected’ cloud data centres. The centre is compliant to the federal government ‘Secret’ level, having being purpose-built to meet these requirements, the company said.

It operates 24 hours a day and features a purpose-built video wall to assist with monitoring and detection of incidents and sharing of threat intelligence. In time, the facility will include a ‘virtual security operations centre’, Fujitsu added.

“Fujitsu has invested in this next-generation facility to make sure we are well-positioned to protect our customers from ever-increasing cybersecurity threats,” said Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand CEO Mike Foster.

“Fujitsu’s CRC teams will be on the frontline of defence for Fujitsu’s customers against cybersecurity threats. They will be monitoring the latest threats, responding to the requirements of new security standards, and formulating the best ways to deal with a wide range of issues as they arise,” he added.

Fujitsu’s SECaaS offerings cover threat analytics, vulnerability management, threat intelligence and threat response.

“The consumption-based model lets customers scale up technology when needed, providing greater flexibility and ease of management, supporting their business needs now and into the future. Built-in automation allows for quick deployment and delivery, reducing operational costs and incident response times, with a greater focus on proactive intelligence-led cybersecurity,” Foster said.

