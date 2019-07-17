Former rhipe CTO Cameron McFie hatches new firm

‘People can make little changes to make a big impact on profitability’: McFie

Cameron McFie

Former rhipe CTO Cameron McFie has become the CTO of Software Jar, a company he founded that focuses on solving the challenges of MSPs through automation.



According to McFie, his love for technology is driven by the way it continues to change the world - from the simple automation of manual daily tasks and the efficiencies it creates, to the innovative ways technology has been used in medical research and to support the otherwise impaired.

“I left rhipe last year as I missed running a business and was looking for the next challenge. I have started a new company - Software Jar - that’s focussed on solving the challenges of MSPs through automation. Our initial product is focussed on automated billing of Office 365 and Azure,” he told CIO Australia.

“It’s amazing how much profit service providers are missing out on by incorrectly billing their customers. There are a million billing systems out there but not a focussed solution on Microsoft CSP Office 365 and Azure billing. This program is more complex than people think and I am passionate about getting these basic things right.”

McFie has more than 20 years’ experience in the technology industry having started his career as a support engineer.

In his new role of managing director, founder and CTO, he said he’ll be “wearing many hats.”

His vision? “To build small niche pieces of software that fix small issues that make a big impact,” he said.

“I love business and I know the MSP space well, and I see people can make little changes to make a big impact on profitability.”

McFie was named in the CIO50 2016 and CIO 2017 lists. In 2016, he was named for his efforts in automating the partner on boarding process and reducing a complex and cumbersome partner experience that could take up to 72 hours to complete, and knocking it down to a 10 to 15 minute process.

In 2017, he was named for designing, developing and deploying an integrated multi-vendor partner portal called The Prime Portal.

This project required the consolidation of six legacy portals into one platform, which served as a ‘virtual account manager’ and allowed partners to manage all their licensing and provisioning themselves, including integration with rhipe’s billing services, and integrating their internal systems with rhipe’s APIs.

