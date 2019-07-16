4 weeks left to nominate for the CIO50

Business Innovation and Leadership are the two main pillars

With the August 12 deadline looming to nominate for the fourth annual CIO50, it's time to be heard and tell us your story of transformation, innovation and leadership.

This year’s CIO50 will be judged based on the responses provided by entrants under two core pillars: Business Innovation and Leadership.



All too often the CIO voice gets lost in the shuffle - sadly with some incredible stories of change management and visionary projects not being shared or recognised.

Let’s change that: It's time to enter a nomination and be part of the CIO Australia program that will celebrate and recognise the CIO community for their outstanding achievements in delivering transformation.

The CIO50 list:

- Recognises Australia's 50 most innovative and effective CIOs, or head of technology, who are influencing rapid change across their organisations.

- Applauds those who are leading the IT function and driving innovative technology-driven projects that have transformed business processes.

- Showcases the variety of organisations and transformations that exist in different market sectors.

The esteemed judges include:

Pip Marlow, CEO, customer marketplace, Suncorp;

Jenny Beresford, CDO, Laureate International Universities;

Tim Sheedy, advisor, Ecosystm

Garry Whatley, director, CIO Advisory;

Bridget Gray, managing director, Harvey Nash;

Marc Bailey, CEO, Intersect Australia;

David Kennedy, Group CIO, Transaction Services Group;

Mark Gay, CIO, QBE;

Dr Malcolm Thatcher, CEO and founder, Strategance Group;

Bill Le Blanc, CIO, SA Health;

Dr Vladas Leonas, Senior consultant, iCare;

Craig Wishart, CIO, KPMG Australia;

Peter Nevin, IT director, Landcom;

George Hunt, CIO, Sydney Water; and

Linus Lai, Vice-President, Software and Services, IDC Asia/Pacific

A dinner celebration to reveal the CIO50 is slated for late November 2019. The full CIO50 List of profiles will feature on the CIO Australia website in late November 2019.



To get more information and to enter online, click here.

If you have any questions about the nomination process, please feel free to contact CIO Australia editor Byron Connolly (byron_connolly@idg.com.au) or associate editor Jennifer O'Brien at jennifer_obrien@idg.com.au.

For more details, visit: https://www.cio.com.au/cio50/nominations/

