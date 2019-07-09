Swimming Australia selects AWS for cloud and data

National organisation, Swimming Australia has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) to use its cloud and data analytics services, backed up by its partner, Tigerspike.

The main aim for Swimming Australia is to use this data to help optimise athlete performance for recreational swimmers and the national Dolphins swim team, create new swimming meet formats, help identify new talent and enhance fan experience of the sport.



“The challenge for Swimming Australia was being able to access data and insights in real-time for fan engagement purposes. With AWS, we can bring fans one step closer to the race action and achieve more with technology,” Swimming Australia chief executive, Leigh Russell, said.

“We are now able to modernise our sport’s business operations and work on a number of projects that will help to connect and build the swimming tribe, bringing incredible moments of inspiration to Australians through the sport of swimming.”

AWS commercial director, Adam Beavis, said it will work with the national organisation to identify opportunities through big data to collect, analyse, and share data that be used to drive new projects.

Tigerspike has been confirmed as the partner brought into the project opportunity.

Tigerspike started out in Sydney in 2003 by founders Luke Janssen, Oliver Palmer and Dean Jezard. Since then it has expanded to 10 offices across Australia, UK, US, Japan, Singapore, UAE and India. In 2017, it was acquired by global business services company, Concentrix, which also a subsidiary of US-based Synnex Corporation.

Swimming Australia is the latest addition of sporting organisations using AWS to get the most out of its data.

AWS also works with the Wallabies, Formula One Motorsport globally and NFL in the US.

