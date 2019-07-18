TAFE NSW launches search for its first CISO

TAFE NSW is seeking to fill a newly created chief information security officer (CISO) position.

“TAFE NSW has always taken a proactive approach to protecting the security of our own information – as well as that of our students and customers,” TAFE NSW chief information officer David Backley told Computerworld.

“We identified the need for an information security specialist with responsibility for leadership in security-related strategy, decisions and communication.”

The CISO will report to Backley and have three direct and 11 indirect reports.

The CISO will be responsible “for driving the development, implementation and support of ICT best practice standards and ensuring compliance to deliver secure and reliable systems,” states a position description issued by TAFE NSW.

“The CISO develops and implements TAFE NSW’s information technology (IT) security strategy whilst protecting the business from information security breaches and cyber environment threats.”

“Our new chief information security officer will provide TAFE NSW with enhanced capacity to address the growing trend of cyber threats that we are witnessing globally, particularly targeting government,” Backley said.

Duties will include identifying security issues relating to TAFE NSW and the broader sector, and developing and implementing the organisation’s “ICT security strategy, governance framework, architecture and practice to drive the provision of secure ICT services”, and developing infosec policy, standards, training and compliance systems.

The vocational education provider is seeking candidates with relevant tertiary ICT qualifications and 5+ years of “relevant and progressive technical experience”. A salary of up to $150,000 is on offer.

Applications for the position close 15 July.

Last year TAFEs around Australia began offering “hands-on-keyboard” qualifications in cyber security as part of a move to help close the Australian infosec skills gap.

A shortfall in the nation’s cyber security workforce may already be costing more than $400 million in lost revenue and wages, according to an analysis released in November by AustCyber.

