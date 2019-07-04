Menu
Close

In-depth

Resources

Industries

Login

Forgot password?
Menu
Kaspersky partners with Interpol to fight cybercrime

Kaspersky partners with Interpol to fight cybercrime

Interpol to strengthen organisation’s cyberthreat hunting capabilities

Jennifer O'Brien Jennifer O'Brien (CIO)
Comments
Tim Morris, Executive Director of Police Service at Interpol, and Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, signed the agreement.

Tim Morris, Executive Director of Police Service at Interpol, and Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, signed the agreement.

Cybersecurity firm, Kaspersky, and Interpol have inked a new five-year deal to fight against global cybercrime.

The new agreement follows in the footsteps of the original deal signed between the two parties back in 2014. 

Under the latest agreement, Kaspersky will provide human resources support, training, and threat intelligence data on the latest cyber criminal activities to Interpol, which will strengthen the organisation's cyber threat hunting capabilities. 

The signing ceremony took place at Interpol World 2019, which is currently underway in Singapore.

“With the rise of sophisticated threat actors, collaboration across the ecosystem and the sharing of expertise is more crucial than ever. We are excited to continue the partnership with Interpol and to empower law enforcers with the information and technology needed to combat cybercrime across the globe," said Kaspersky CEO Eugene Kaspersky, following the signing ceremony. 

The latest cooperation strengthens the existing relationship between the two organisations, ensuring information and technology sharing can support Interpol in cybercrime-related investigations. 

Within the new agreement, Kaspersky will share information about its cyberthreat research and provide the necessary tools to assist with full digital forensics, aimed at strengthening efforts on the prevention of cyberattacks.

Kaspersky recently announced an advanced free service for Law Enforcement Agencies, aimed at increasing the awareness of how Kaspersky services operate and how they can help fight cybercrime and sophisticated cyberthreats, the company said. 

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags cybercrimeeugene kasperskykasperskyinterpolthreat intelligencecybercriminalcyberthreatcollaboration

More about InterpolKaspersky

Show Comments
Computerworld
ARN
Techworld
CMO