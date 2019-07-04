Kaspersky partners with Interpol to fight cybercrime

Tim Morris, Executive Director of Police Service at Interpol, and Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, signed the agreement.

Cybersecurity firm, Kaspersky, and Interpol have inked a new five-year deal to fight against global cybercrime.



The new agreement follows in the footsteps of the original deal signed between the two parties back in 2014.

Under the latest agreement, Kaspersky will provide human resources support, training, and threat intelligence data on the latest cyber criminal activities to Interpol, which will strengthen the organisation's cyber threat hunting capabilities.

The signing ceremony took place at Interpol World 2019, which is currently underway in Singapore.

“With the rise of sophisticated threat actors, collaboration across the ecosystem and the sharing of expertise is more crucial than ever. We are excited to continue the partnership with Interpol and to empower law enforcers with the information and technology needed to combat cybercrime across the globe," said Kaspersky CEO Eugene Kaspersky, following the signing ceremony.

The latest cooperation strengthens the existing relationship between the two organisations, ensuring information and technology sharing can support Interpol in cybercrime-related investigations.

Within the new agreement, Kaspersky will share information about its cyberthreat research and provide the necessary tools to assist with full digital forensics, aimed at strengthening efforts on the prevention of cyberattacks.

Kaspersky recently announced an advanced free service for Law Enforcement Agencies, aimed at increasing the awareness of how Kaspersky services operate and how they can help fight cybercrime and sophisticated cyberthreats, the company said.

