Atlassian backed unicorn InVision announces first APAC MD, growth plans

App and website design workflow platform InVision has announced plans to ‘expand rapidly’ in Australia, and appointed its first Asia-Pacific managing director.

Tom Richardson, has been with the US ‘unicorn’ for 18 months, after joining from US software firm Acquia.

InVision grew the local region by 100 per cent from 2017 to 2018. It plans to double its Australian headcount from 15 to 30 over the next 12 months.

“We’re scaling at an electrifying pace and I look forward to helping to grow one of the most exciting software companies in the world,” Richardson said in a statement today.

The company has US$100 million in annual recurring revenue, is valued at US$1.9 billion. It has raised more than US$350 million in funding from leading investors including Accel, ICONIQ, FirstMark, Tiger Global, Battery Ventures, and Spark Capital and late last year received a “strategic investment” from Atlassian.

The partnership with Atlassian also saw integrations for Jira, Confluence, and Trello to create “one seamless workflow for designing and developing digital experiences”.

InVision’s products are part of the design and development process at thousands of organisations including Airbnb, Amazon, Netflix, CitiGroup, eBay, HBO, Slack, Spotify, Twitter, and Visa. Locally, it is used by ANZ Bank, Qantas, Woolworths and Telstra.

“I’m extremely excited to be heading up the InVision team in APAC as we look to bring our platform to more customers and increase awareness of the importance of design,” Richardson said.

“The screen has become the most important place in the world so businesses need to focus on creating user experiences and products that consumers love. Digital products are the engine of the region’s consumer economies, and InVision is uniquely placed to power this transformation,” he added.

