NSW Land Registry Services digitises operations

New South Wales Land Registry Services (NSW LRS) has implemented SAP S/4HANA as part of its compex business transformation project that aims to digitise operations and enhance customer experience.



The government agency wanted to convert its existing SAP ERP 6.0 on-premise to S4/HANA using SNP Bluefield, which scans a system’s landscape to identify any S/4HANA risks, which are then mitigated as needed.

NSW LRS maintains a secure, efficient and guaranteed system of land ownership for NSW. It is responsible for hundreds of thousands of land transactions each year.

Community, business and government rely on the agency’s data and information for a variety of purposes including land management, conveyancing, property development, investment, local planning, state economic and social development and historical research.

The agency collects, collates and integrates property information in NSW and makes it readily available online, over the counter and through approved information brokers.

The property datasets built and maintained by NSW LRS are among NSW's most important commercial and historical information asset, the agency said, explaining they include millions of land titles, associated plans and dealings.

“At NSW LRS, our strategy is to maintain high agility in a competitive environment by making rapid changes in our technology landscape, while keeping data secure and our processes compliant,” said NSW LRS CIO Lesa Tobias.

“For our conversion to SAP S/4 HANA, we were looking for a software solution that could address the challenges of a complex project to migrate, upgrade and enhance features, and data in a single go-live project with a new optimized S/4 as well as adherence to the aggressive timeline targets associated with a project of this magnitude.”

Tobias said NSW LRS selected SNP Bluefield to execute the project because of its success with business transformations and its ability to deliver multiple projects in a single step within six months, with business downtime of less than 36 hours with minimal cost and risk.

“The transition to the new platform has been seamless and we’re really happy with the outcome.

“For our customers we’re now providing better service enabling lodgements to be submitted and processed faster than in the past. We have seen immediate performance improvements across common transactions such as sales orders, invoicing, payments and leave verifications. We have also eliminated many customised reports and are now taking advantage of the reports and insights available from S/4HANA.”

