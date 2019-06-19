Jobs up for grabs: MTIA seeks CIO for newly created role

Public sector, banking, IT and real estate sector roles all on offer

The Major Transport Infrastructure Authority (MTIA) is seeking an experienced chief information officer for a newly created position within the Office of the Director-General.



Based in Melbourne, the senior executive role will be responsible for the development and implementation of technology plans to streamline organisational processes, provide optimal information for decision making and ensure appropriate governance arrangements are in place for the management of information, according to MTIA.

“Furthermore, this role will actively contribute to and champion the development of information technology capabilities across the broader project teams and display leadership to enrich a positive team culture,” it added.

This role will set the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) strategic direction across MTIA.

Meanwhile, HSBC is on the hunt for a CIO following the resignation of Ben Tabell, as announced recently in CIO Australia.

Tabell is leaving at the end of the month to take on the CIO role at eftpos Payments Australia. Tabell is replacing David Menghe, who has moved to FIS as director of delivery and operations.

HSBC said the new CIO will need to apply their c-level conceptual and communication skills, with their proven ability to develop and drive a strategic vision through IT to achieve successful corporate goals.

“Partner with business leaders and utilise your strong commercial acumen across the organisation to drive transformative changes through the smart application of technology and data management,” HSBC said.

“Identify, leverage and drive innovative, customer centric digital opportunities. Continue the transformation program, with a focus on innovation and the end customer, ensuring commercial targets, risk and change management objectives are met including cyber security standards.”

Be a highly collaborative leader with a focus on building high-performing teams within an inclusive, customer centric culture

The CIO will be an experienced executive with proven experience in delivering complex global IT solutions and deployment in regions and markets in demanding timeframes, HSBC added.

“Demonstrated experience developing, implementing and monitoring a whole-of-organisation IT strategy that underpins service excellence and long-term sustainability.”

Meanwhile, ICT Group is also on the lookout for a CIO to join the existing infrastructure team.

ICT Group is a business solutions and technology provider, servicing businesses, corporate divisions, government agencies and enterprise organisations.

“We are offering someone an exciting opportunity to be part of an organisation that is reinventing itself to remain successful in a rapidly changing market,” the company said.

The CIO will need to: evaluate, design and build high quality and repeatable products, processes and solutions to deliver ICT/Cloud/IoT initiatives; and manage the operational process across the ICT group in conjunction with third parties to ensure deliverables are met or exceeded.

They will also be expected to provide procurement assistance/direction including, but not limited to, researching solutions, engaging with potential vendors, making recommendations for product purchases and evaluation of bids; and analyse the ICT needs for the IOT sector and identify/recommend solutions to both ICT Group and customers to meet those needs.

The CIO will have the opportunity to work with technologies including: cloud and hybrid infrastructure; IoT platforms; Microsoft and 3rd party vendor solutions; high-availability on-premises infrastructure; and managed network services.

Additionally, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) is seeking a head of technology, data and information management (TDIM) - Australasia - to keep abreast of emerging digital technology and business trends.

The head of tech will be expected to develop and execute a Data and Information Technology strategy that takes advantage of emerging digital tech and business trends, and ensures its alignment with the enterprise's business strategy and capabilities required to achieve business success as defined by the board, according to JLL.

“Executing an information strategy that delivers data and analytics platforms and services to JLL ecosystems and partners. Working with enterprise TDIM team and key business stakeholders to identify opportunities for analytical insights, also communicating across business teams to help implementation. Developing an analytics program that will allow company business leaders to make data-based decisions.”

“Envisaging the future data and analytics needs of the organization. Leading the development of an information architecture and roadmap for exploiting the value of enterprise data assets and external data ecosystem.”

The head of tech will also be expected to define, prioritise and deliver the strategy, architecture, governance, and implementation of the platforms, applications and tools for enabling real-time, data-driven decision making and client insight across all of JLL's services in the geographical coverage, the company said.

