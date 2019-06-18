NSW Budget: Govt dishes $100m for Digital Restart Fund

‘We’ll continue to make people’s lives easier with a focus on digital government:’ Perrottet

Dominic Perrottet

The NSW government has earmarked $100 million over the next two years for a ‘Digital Restart Fund’ that it says will help fuel digital transformation across whole-of-government.



The move was outlined today in the state budget, which was delivered by NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet

“We’ll continue to make people’s lives easier with a focus on digital government,” Perrottet said in his budget speech 2019-2020.

“Victoria has copied our Service NSW approach - and now the Commonwealth too is jumping on board - with the originally named ‘Service Australia.’ But we’re going to take things to the next level.”

Perrottet said the latest budget provides seed funding of $100 million to establish the Digital Restart Fund to drive digital transformation across the whole of government.

Additionally, Perrotte said NSW will be the first Australian jurisdiction to give people access to a digital driver’s licence.

“And after successful trials in key locations – New South Wales drivers will be the first in the country to have the choice of a digital driver’s licence from August this year,” he said.

Trials are underway in Dubbo, Albury and the eastern suburbs of Sydney.

Speaking about future growth, Perrottet also said the economic landscape is rapidly shifting.

“Productivity growth has slowed. Our population is ageing. Automation and artificial intelligence will soon touch the working lives of millions of our people.

“And a booming middle class in Asia will open massive new markets and new opportunities.

We must act now to overcome these challenges - and make the most of what lies ahead.”

