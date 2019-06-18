Download the Best Places to Work in IT archives, 1994 to 2019

Every year since 1994, Computerworld has published a list of the 100 Best Places to Work in IT. The list highlights organizations across the U.S. that attract skilled tech professionals by offering robust salaries; stellar benefits; access to cutting-edge tech; flexible, fast-paced work environments and more.
Want to see if a potential employer has ever been on the list, or which organizations have earned a spot on the list in multiple years? Download this Excel spreadsheet to browse, sort or search through 26 years of Best Places lists.
A few notes about the archives:
- Please note that not all organizations choose to participate in the Best Places program every year.
- This list shows the organizations' names as they appeared at the time; we have not edited them to reflect subsequent mergers, acquisitions or company name changes.
- 2014 is the first year we ranked companies separately by size group in small, midsize and large categories.
- In 1998, the list used a different ranking system from all the other years, so that year's rankings have been omitted.
- The 1994 Best Places list did not rank the employers at all, and only 94 organizations were included.
More about the Best Places to Work in IT:
