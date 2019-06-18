Download the Best Places to Work in IT archives, 1994 to 2019

See who's made Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT list over the last 26 years.

Every year since 1994, Computerworld has published a list of the 100 Best Places to Work in IT. The list highlights organizations across the U.S. that attract skilled tech professionals by offering robust salaries; stellar benefits; access to cutting-edge tech; flexible, fast-paced work environments and more.

Want to see if a potential employer has ever been on the list, or which organizations have earned a spot on the list in multiple years? Download this Excel spreadsheet to browse, sort or search through 26 years of Best Places lists.

download The Best Places to Work in IT 1994–2019 See which employers have earned a spot on Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT list over the last 26 years.

A few notes about the archives:

Please note that not all organizations choose to participate in the Best Places program every year.

This list shows the organizations' names as they appeared at the time; we have not edited them to reflect subsequent mergers, acquisitions or company name changes.

2014 is the first year we ranked companies separately by size group in small, midsize and large categories.

In 1998, the list used a different ranking system from all the other years, so that year's rankings have been omitted.

The 1994 Best Places list did not rank the employers at all, and only 94 organizations were included.

