William Payne joins Coretex as CEO

Boral’s chief information officer William Payne is leaving his role and will join compliance and fleet management company, Coretex as CEO on August 1. Payne is replacing retiring CEO Selwyn Pellett.

Payne said on his LinkedIn profile on Thursday that he would “be taking on an exciting new challenge leading Coretex in delivering innovative IoT, telematics and supply chain solutions across New Zealand, Australia and the USA”.



Payne, who placed number 22 in last year’s CIO50 list, led the creation and implementation of a digital strategy at Boral. He helped reshape the company’s IT function into Boral Digital Solutions and made it a pivotal element of the wider organisation’s future business strategy.

Prior to this role, Payne spent nine years at global environmental services company, Veolia, with roles including executive general manager, strategy and performance for ANZ and UK CIO.

Coretex chairman, Mark Giles, said in a statement that the appointment of Payne is a significant move for the company.

“Coretex is positioned strongly for international growth in our key market and we believe William has the skills, experience and vision to drive that growth," Giles said.

Outgoing chief executive Selwyn Pellett added: “William’s strategically-focused vision and personal passion for optimising transportation and supply chains made him the unanimous choice.”

Payne said access to key information, for the right people, at the right time, is more important than ever for businesses seeking to keep their employees safe, drive productivity, and deliver great customer service.

“Coretex provides an innovative IoT platform that not only satisfies, but exceed these requirements and I believe my real-world experience driving this value across numerous industries will significantly help accelerate the company’s vision of a safer, greener, more productive world,” Payne said.

