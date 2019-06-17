Welcome to the CIO50 - nominations now open

CIO Australia wants to hear your innovation and leadership stories

CIO Australia has officially opened its fourth annual CIO50 list, where the country’s top 50 most effective and strategic technology and digital chiefs will be recognised for delivering rapid change across their organisations.



With nominations running from June 17, 2019 until August 12, 2019, the list will recognise and applaud the leaders who are driving innovative technology projects that have transformed the way their businesses operate.

Nomination questions give entrants an opportunity to showcase their achievements in two areas: Business Innovation and Leadership.

“CIO Australia is excited to open the CIO50 for 2019,” said Byron Connolly, editor-in-chief at CIO Australia.

“The program is now in its fourth year and has already generated a well-established following and fostered a sense of community amongst tech chiefs and CIOs who all gather in November to celebrate and applaud the nominees and finalists of the CIO50 List.”

Connolly also recognises that not every tech chief is engaged in delivering a transformational program all the time.

“This is why we are asking entrants to focus on real innovations that have had a positive impact on the business.

“We are proud to announce the CIO50 for 2019 and we wish nominees the very best of luck, whether you are nominating for the first time or you are coming back again this year."

CIO Australia has assembled a panel of industry leaders – former and current CIOs from government, industry and academia, and leading IT industry analysts – to judge this year’s list.

“I am personally looking forward to receiving and judging each entry and unveiling this elite list of IT and business leaders in November. So get nominating and I wish everyone the best of luck,” he said.

