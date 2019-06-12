Exclusive: Andrew Clowes leaving JLL

Clowes moves on after 10 years as tech chief at the organisation

Andrew Clowes is leaving his post as chief information officer at property group, JLL. Clowes, who started work at the global real estate services firm in 2000 and has been in the CIO role for 10 years, finishes up on Friday.

Clowes told CIO Australia that he feels the time is right to move out of the role.

“This coincides with my 20 years at JLL and 10 years as CIO. It’s a good time for me to think about, ‘what’s my third career going to be?’"

Clowes has also spent the past 38 years serving in the Royal Australian Navy.

“I’ve had my full time military career, my 20-year career at JLL so what’s the next phase? I thought 10 years [as CIO] was a good number; there was no particular driving impetus [for him deciding to leave].”

Clowes said he is passionate about technology and the digital transformation of organisations. He said he has taken JLL a “long way down that path” but there is more to do.

“I wish them well,” he said.

Any future IT roles that he may undertake are less likely to be in corporate settings but more likely to be bespoke projects and strategy-type work, he said.

“That will give me some flexibility to do other things that I am passionate about like my sport, my running and spend time with my family.”

Meanwhile, Clowes will be on a deployment in two weeks with the Australian Navy's Fleet Battle staff.

Clowes said that Gerard Ding, deputy CIO at JLL will hold the fort until the organisation decides on a replacement for his role.



Follow CIO Australia on Twitter and Like us on Facebook… Twitter: @CIO_Australia, Facebook: CIO Australia, or take part in the CIO conversation on LinkedIn: CIO Australia

Follow Byron Connolly on Twitter: @ByronConnolly









Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.