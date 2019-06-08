Sydney University poaches Monash CIO

Monash University’s chief information officer Trevor Woods will join this University of Sydney in September as its new CIO.

Woods will join Sydney Uni in September, replacing May Day. Day left the university in March after three years as CIO to return to the UK, taking on the role of chief digital officer at Swansea University.

Caroline Hungerford will continue to act as interim CIO until Woods starts his new role.

Woods joined Monash in 2015, following stints as IT chief at Canada’s University of Alberta and the University of Lethbridge.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Monash immensely and am proud of what I achieved there. I am excited to bring my experiences and knowledge to a new challenge at another global university and Sydney’s reputation is second to none,” Woods said in a statement.

“There are unique challenges in providing technology services within a higher education environment and take the responsibility to deliver seriously. My focus will be on harnessing the wealth of talent and commitment within the team and enabling a culture where people can do their best work.”

“Trevor has a tremendous skill set and higher education expertise,” Sydney Uni’s vice-principal, operations, Stephen Phillips said in a statement.

“He brings a focus on collaboration and service excellence together with an impressive record of strategic leadership and transformational change in information and communication technologies. We very much look forward to welcoming him to the university.”

