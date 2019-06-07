Samsung connects STEM students to Vivid

Samsung Electronics Australia, in partnership with Social Ventures Australia (SVA), has hosted STEM students from a remote South Australian town to travel to Sydney, many for the first time, to witness the Vivid festival.



The 24 students are from Mount Burr Primary School, Nangwarry Primary School and Glencoe Central Primary School.

According to Samsung, the schools are among 15 other schools included in the STEM Learning Hub, an initiative co-created by Samsung and SVA in 2017 which endeavours to bridge Australia’s STEM skills gap by providing students and teachers from low-socioeconomic communities access to Samsung technology and resources that they would otherwise not have had access to.

“Breaking barriers and enabling new experiences through technology is at the heart of the Samsung brand. Samsung is committed to helping students realise their potential and achieve their dreams,” Samsung Electronics CMO Josh Grace said in a statement.

“Through our partnership with SVA we want to provide innovative educational experiences that use technology to complement traditional classroom practices and enable the next generation of thinkers with the skills required for the future of work. We are excited to have the Mount Burr students here in Sydney and hope they learn a lot and just as importantly, have a lot of fun.”

The South Australian schools were selected by Samsung and SVA for the Vivid experience after demonstrating excellence in their STEM studies.

The STEM Learning Hub is part of a wider network of 42 schools which are included in SVA’s Bright Spots School Connection. Since the commencement of the Hub, more than 790 teachers and 8,000 students have participated in the program.

All of the schools involved in the STEM Learning Hub have access to professional development, STEM-specific training and Samsung technology to advance their students’ knowledge, and respond to their changing education demands, equipping them with the STEM skills needed for future prosperity.

