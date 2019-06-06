Luxury Escapes seeks CDO, Hilltops Council wants CIO

Travel organisation and NSW council seek IT leaders to help drive change

Travel outfit, Luxury Escapes, in on the hunt for a CDO to help drive international expansion plans, while Hilltops Council is seeking a CIO to help drive organisational change.



Luxury Escapes, considered a fast growing and innovative travel companies, said it partners with well known brands to change how consumers book and experience a holiday.

It has a platform of over 2 million subscribers, and is focused on growth across global markets.

As part of the executive leadership team, the CDO role will work closely with the CEO and co-founder to deliver a plan that promotes Luxury Escapes to the forefront of the travel industry, the company said.

According to the company, the CDO will define the group’s digital road map to ensure business performance locally continues to thrive and supports expansion internationally

The CDO will also engage and develop a diverse, high-performing team of product, design and development talent, embedding a culture of innovation and improvement.

The position also requires the CDO to drive the product development pipeline; design and develop the most appropriate digital ecosystem for customer engagement, retention and experience; and refine and optimise best practice program delivery models, using agile methodologies that optimise teamwork and collaboration.

“We are keen to hear from talented visionary leaders who can demonstrate digital and product innovation across high growth, scale up and enterprise environments. Key to your success will be an ability to operate in an agile way, whilst building group capability, best practice and collaboration,” the company said.

“Experience designing and implementing digital strategy across global markets is crucial and you will need to draw on a successful track record of creating customer engagement, new growth, repeat purchasing and brand advocacy.”

Meanwhile, Hilltops Council is on the hunt for a CIO with multi-disciplinary skills and extensive experience to join its executive team.

“To be successful in this role, you will have an advanced understanding of the interrelationships at a strategic level in the fields of management, finance and information technology,” the council said.

“The purpose of this role is to enhance organisational capability through the effective leadership and management of council’s corporate, financial and business system environments to drive quality outcomes which maximise operational effectiveness, transparency and returns.”

Hilltops Council is located on the South West Slopes of New South Wales and supports a population of approximately 20,000 people across the towns of Boorowa, Harden and Young and surrounding villages. The council covers an area of approximately 7000km2 and is located less than four hours from Sydney and an hour from Canberra.

