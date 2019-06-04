UBank’s Hubbard joins Rest as innovation tech leader

Rest's Jeremy Hubbbard

UBank CIO Jeremey Hubbard has been named Rest’s group executive, innovation and transformation.



Retail employees superannuation trust (Rest) has around two million members and has $51 billion in funds under management.

Hubbard- who clinched the ninth spot on the CIO50 List 2018 - has over 20 years’ experience driving digital strategy and solutions across Australia, China and the UK.

Hubbard told CIO Australia last year he led UBank’s digital business to deliver rapid technology change and innovation across the organisation.

Specifically, he said he lled an end-to-end agile transformation of the UBank Digital team, resulting in a 200 per cent increase in developer efficiency and increasing release frequency to fortnightly from every six weeks.

“I have played a key role in the development and deployment of UBank's digital and financial products since 2008. I led the implementation of UBank's market leading digital home loan capability which launched in 2011,” Hubbard told CIO Australia last year.

“I spearheaded UBank's AI journey including the launch of Australia's first ever virtual assistant to support the home loan application process. I’m focused on innovating beyond the boundaries of banking and I’m a key member of the leadership team at Australia's fast-moving fintech with a banking license.”

His goal at the time was to “leverage technology to make the banking experience simpler, better and smarter,” he said.

“We’re making challenging issues incredibly simple for our customers and technology is our greatest asset.”

Hubbard said he and his team completed four innovative projects that simplified banking services and ensured UBank stayed at the forefront of digital banking in an environment where there’s an increasing number of non-traditional competitors entering the market.

