Tennis Australia appoints first CTO

Tennis Australia has appointed its first-ever CTO, naming Bunnings product and tech division head, Ben Fitzgerald, to the newly created role.



Fitzgerald, who brings a host of experience in digital product, media and e-commerce, will be tasked with “bringing to life the digital and technological visions and capabilities across tennis,” according to Tennis Australia.

Fitzgerald has also held a range of senior leadership positions at large organisations including the Australian Football League, Australia Post, Telstra and Target.

“We are delighted to welcome Ben to the tennis team,” Tennis Australia COO Tom Larner said in a statement.

“Establishing a more digitally agile enterprise is a key focus for Tennis and the breadth and wealth of Ben’s experience and global industry knowledge will help us develop our digital and technical vision.”

Skilled in product management and the transformation of organisational systems, Fitzgerald’s experience has been integral to the successful execution of multiple projects from inception to conclusion, Tennis Australia said.

Past projects include the redesign and rebuild of national retailer Target’s e-commerce experience, and the redevelopment of the AFL website and 18 club websites across both web and mobile.

“I’m truly excited to join Tennis Australia at a time when digital and technology are playing an increasingly important role in supporting fan engagement, increasing tennis participation, and shaping a more digital and agile organisation,” Fitzgerald said.

“I look forward to working with the team and strategic partners to realise the full potential that technology capabilities can offer Tennis Australia and its stakeholders.”

Fitzgerald starts the role in July.

