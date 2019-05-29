4 senior IT posts up for grabs from healthcare to financial services

In the wake of Hamish Cameron’s departure as the inaugural CIO of the Department for Child Protection (DCP), the South Australian government's DCP is seeking its second CIO.



Cameron has accepted the director of information systems and technology role for the South Australian Police.

As the DCP’s CIO, the position - based in Adelaide - involves working in partnership with vulnerable families, other government and non-government organisations, foster carers, kinship carers and the community to keep children and young people safe and give them the same opportunities as other young South Australians.

DCP was formed in November 2016 in response to recommendations from the Child Protection Systems Royal Commission led by the Honourable Margaret Nyland AM.

“DCP have an exciting opportunity for a progressive Chief Information Officer (CIO) to join their dedicated executive team and assist the organisation in progressing the next stage of their evolution.

“Reporting to, and working closely with, DCP’s highly regarded chief executive, the CIO is responsible for the provision of effective ICT systems, applications and services across the Department,” the department said.

The department is looking for an experienced senior ICT professional that possesses broader capability in cross-department and cross-jurisdiction stakeholder engagement and management.

“Possessing a strong governance focus, you will have the ability to balance the competing priorities of reform initiatives and business as usual requirements with a strong focus on agility and risk management,” the department said.

“With a flair for innovation, you will also possess the pragmatism to ensure business cases and budgets meet and are approved within organisational parameters.”

CTO wanted

Meanwhile, Rehab Management is looking for a CTO to oversee the company’s technology and technological resources, including the continued development of platforms, product offerings and leveraging of the latest technologies to best position the group.

The group is going through “significant growth” and needs a CTO to take responsibility over the entire IT team.

The CTO “will drive IT strategy, architecture, to maximise staff and client engagement. You will be a strategic leader with the ability to devise innovative solutions for integrating technology into existing services,” the group said.

Key duties and responsibilities include, among others: producing, maintaining, communicating and implementing the IT strategy, with input from relevant team members.

The CTO will also manage the provision of secure and stable ICT services to support business outcomes through effective risk management strategies; and identify and evaluate opportunities for business-led innovation and development to deliver ICT solutions that meet internal and external customer needs.

Head of Digital

B2C financial services disruptor brand, Perceptor, is seeking a head of digital “to continue driving and optimising digital acquisition and conversion channels.”

The company said it’s undergoing a “major growth transition” due to ongoing success with its direct to consumer business model.

“The head of digital will inherit an existing top performing team of digital channel specialists, and will report directly to the chief digital and marketing officer.

“The role will be hands on in nature, and you will be responsible for delivering on both strategic and tactical digital performance (SEM/SEM, CRO, programmatic, affiliate, ATL, social, personalisation) channels, alongside ownership of various digital assets including the website and ongoing digital projects.”

The remit will include “breaking down team silos and upskilling the wider marketing department with best in class digital processes and knowledge,” the company said.

Head of IT operations

Meanwhile, UTS Sydney is on the hunt for a head of IT operations, working in the information technology division.

The Information Technology Division (ITD) provides technology and services for over 4,000 UTS staff members and 40,000 students.

Directly reporting into the CIO, the role will execute effective leadership and planning of key functional areas within ITD such as IT infrastructure, networks and telephony, cloud operations, research technology, cybersecurity, and disaster recovery/BCP.

“Working as part of the ITD senior leadership team, the head of IT operations will be responsible for ensuring a reliable, performant, resilient, secure, and fit-for-purpose technology environment and will be a driving force in the continuous improvement of the IT experience for UTS staff, students, and partners,” the university said.

The head of IT operations will lead a broad team with vision and purpose aligned to its UTS2027 strategy.

“The ideal candidate will foster and further develop a service-oriented environment to ensure the provision of proactive, knowledgeable and comprehensive support from the IT Operations area to the wider UTS while driving high levels of efficiency using automation and contemporary IT operations practices.

“Based in the UTS main campus in Ultimo, this is an exciting opportunity to lead an IT team of significant size in a large and complex organisation and to work within an environment that genuinely values and rewards innovation, creativity and collaboration.”

