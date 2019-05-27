Suncorp Group CEO steps down, credited for digital transformation

The CEO and managing director of Suncorp Group is leaving the company after four years in the role, the firm announced this morning.

Michael Cameron was thanked for his “considerable contribution” in particular his leadership of the company’s “significant digital transformation”.

Chairman Christine McLoughlin said it was “the right time for a change”.

“On behalf of the board I would like to thank Michael for his leadership in accelerating our digital capability and in driving a customer-first culture,” she said in a statement.

Cameron was behind a strategy to break down the barriers between the group’s 14 brands, which include AAMI, APIA, Shannons, GIO and Suncorp Bank. It involved creating a networked digital marketplace, which made it easier for the brands to cross-sell to each other’s’ customers.

Customers of the various brands were also able to access the group’s full suite of products and services through a single app.

The app required a “transformational change in the way we worked internally,” Suncorp CIO Sarah Harland told CIO Australia last year, “moving away from the development of bespoke infrastructure and processes by business and brand to the delivery of a single, integrated customer experience”.

Cameron, who will remain with the company in an advisory role until the release of Suncorp’s full year results in August, said he was proud of what he had achieved.

“Suncorp now has the digital foundations in place to enable it to be nimble and to seize opportunities. I believe the business has great potential and will continue to enjoy success,” Cameron said.

Suncorp Group CFO Steve Johnson has been named as acting CEO while the company searches for a replacement. Deputy CFO Jeremy Robson becomes acting CFO.

