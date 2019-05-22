SA Department for Child Protection’s inaugural CIO prepares to depart

The inaugural chief information officer at South Australia’s Department for Child Protection is preparing to leave his role. CIO Hamish Cameron will depart DCP in mid-June, a spokesperson for the department told Computerworld.

The DCP was created in November 2016 as part of the South Australian government’s response to the Child Protection Systems Royal Commission, led by Margaret Nyland. Cameron joined the department in early 2017 after a stint as CIO at SeaLink Travel Group.

Nyland’s report recommended that the government establish Families SA as an independent department, rather than it continue as an agency within the Department of Education and Child Development. The royal commission followed the conviction of an Families SA employee on child abuse charges and for operating a website housing child abuse imagery.

As the DCP’s first CIO, Cameron was tasked with delivering key foundational systems for the department.

“We had very few foundation systems an organisation requires to operate,” Cameron said in a case study released by South Australian managed service provider Chamonix that focused on the implementation of a SharePoint-based intranet for DCP’s 2000 staff.

The department has begun recruiting for a replacement for Cameron to join the DCP executive team and “assist the organisation in progressing the next stage of their evolution”.

“Possessing a strong governance focus, you will have the ability to balance the competing priorities of reform initiatives and business as usual requirements with a strong focus on agility and risk management,” an advertisement issued by recruiter Harrison McMillan states.

“With a flair for innovation, you will also possess the pragmatism to ensure business cases and budgets meet and are approved within organisational parameters.”

Applications close 10 June. The department is offering an initial three-year contract.

