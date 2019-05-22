Govt IT contractor faces 10 years' jail over crypto mining charges

Credit: Australian Federal Police

An IT contractor for the Australian Government will face court for allegedly modifying his agency’s computer systems to mine crypto currency for personal gain, according to the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

In a statement, the AFP said it will allege a 33-year-old Killara (NSW) man abused his position as an IT contractor to manipulate programs to use the processing power of the agency’s computer network for crypto currency mining.

As a result, it is estimated that profits from the alleged mining operation are worth more than $9,000.

After a search into the man's home, the AFP seized his personal laptop, personal phone, employee ID cards and data files.

The man, who is due in Sydney Local Court on 21 May, will answer to charges of unauthorised modification of data to cause impairment and unauthorised modification of restricted data

"Australian taxpayers put their trust in public officials to perform vital roles for our community with the utmost integrity. Any alleged criminal conduct which betrays this trust for personal gain will be investigated and prosecuted," acting commander Chris Goldsmid, manager cyber-crime operations, said.

The IT contractor could face between two to 10 years imprisonment, for each account respectively.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.