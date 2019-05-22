NEC's facial recognition used to prevent examination fraud

Credit: Dreamstime

NEC Australia has been selected by Melbourne firm Genix Ventures to trial its facial recognition software to help prevent people fraudulently taking exams for students.

Genix Ventures CEO Steve Godinho said the rates of attempted impersonation vary, but could be as high as two per cent in some countries and for some high-stake assessments.

As such, facial recognition would be used to authenticate a student not just at the start of an exam, but also at random intervals during it to minimise the possibility of students swapping places.



Genix has already trialled NEC's NeoFace at a tertiary institution in Melbourne. It is now utilising it in a solution built for Melbourne-based Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessments (CBLA), a subsidiary of Cambridge Assessments, the assessments arm of Cambridge University, and also the body responsible for the Occupational English test (OET).

“As the number of users increases, so does the scale and flexibility of what NEC provides - we have found it to be one of the most capable and robust platforms in the world in terms of facial recognition,” said Godinho.

Genix wants to make sure that no impersonations takes place during examinations which can happen at times "in exchange for payment".

According to NEC, NeoFace is accessible to businesses without the need for them to create, host and maintain the underlying infrastructure.

“From our point of view we want to guarantee that no matter where we operate, when someone applies for the OET test, the person who turns up on the test day and the person on the assessment certificate are one and the same person," CBLA CEO Sujata Stead said.

"This is essential for us to be able to assure regulatory authorities who accept OET that candidates’ results are reliable."

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.