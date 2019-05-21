CTO wanted for Scottish Pacific Business Finance

Scottish Pacific Business Finance is on the lookout for a NSW-based CTO to oversee and develop the company’s technology platform and strategy.

The CTO will be joining an established business finance firm focused in B2B lending with over 2000 customers and $1.3 billion of lending.

In the role, the CTO will work closely with the CEO and the leadership team to develop business strategy and identify ways in which technology can enable and support business improvement and the execution of the strategic growth plan, the company said.

The CTO will be required to access and making recommend suitable technology to drive business improvement and enable growth through technology, and drive development of IT strategy and initiatives aligned with Scottish Pacific’s strategic plan.

The exec will also be responsible for optimising Scottish Pacific’s lending and client management platforms while identifying and improving on inefficiencies.

Other responsibilities include communicating to executive and management team and broader business the company’s technology capabilities and vision as well as advise departments on their technology projects and ensure they reflect the company's strategic priorities.

A sound understanding of agile methodology, artificial intelligence, robotics and data analytics would be beneficial, the company added.

Scottish Pacific is considered the largest specialist business finance provider in Australasia, employing 300 people across Australia, New Zealand and China. The company has been operating for over 30 years, and is now looking to accelerate growth.

